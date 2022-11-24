The French offshore wind farm with its 80 turbines is expected to meet 20% of Loire-Atlantique's annual electricity needs

Turbines of the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm in France. (Credit: Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm – Production CAPA Corporate)

EDF Renewables, Enbridge’s subsidiary EIH, and CPP Investments announced that their 480MW Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm in France is now operating at its full capacity.

The milestone follows the installation of the last turbine of the first commercial-scale French offshore wind farm in September 2022. Prior to this, in June 2022, the project achieved its first power in June 2022.

Construction on the offshore wind project was officially launched in September 2019.

EDF group renewable energies senior executive vice-president and EDF Renewables CEO Bruno Bensasson said: “This renewable electricity production facility would not have been possible without a close cooperation with the French government and its stakeholders, municipality, environmental associations, fishermen, economic players and local residents.

“Over the past 10 years, this project has contributed to the construction of the offshore wind power industry in France and has mobilised a significant number of jobs during construction and now in the operating phase.”

Located 12-20km from the coast of the Guérande peninsula, the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm is expected to cover 20% of the annual electricity needs of the Loire-Atlantique department by the end of this year.

The French offshore wind project will supply power to 400,000 households annually.

It is also expected to help France reach its goal of having 32% of its energy mix from renewable sources by the end of this decade.

The Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm is equipped with 80 GE Haliade 160-6MW turbines that were manufactured in France. The project spans across an area of nearly 78km2.

According to Enbridge, nearly 100 people will continue to work in La Turballe, France at the site to help ensure the operation and maintenance of the wind farm.

Enbridge power, strategy and new energy technology senior vice president Matthew Akman said: “Enbridge is excited about the arrival of the first commercial-scale offshore wind project in France, the Saint-Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm, and about our role as a leader of the global energy transition.

“We’re advancing several renewable energy projects in Europe and North America, and we are proud to have met this achievement ahead of schedule.”