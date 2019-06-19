Saft has acquired 100 percent of the shares of Go Electric Inc., a leading US-based developer of distributed energy resiliency solutions for microgrids and Commercial & Industrial customers.

Image: Saft strengthens energy storage business with acquisition of Go Electric. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel/Pixabay

Go Electric’s microgrid power controller technology, combined with energy storage, plays a key role in enabling customer sites to ‘keep the lights on’ by islanding them from the grid should a power outage occur. The technology also helps to integrate higher levels of distributed renewable energy and reduce energy costs. Go Electric’s solution has been deployed in military microgrids and commercial sites across the US and Canada.

Philippe SauquetPresident Gas, Renewables & Power at Total said: “This acquisition is an important step in Saft’s strategy to accelerate the growth of its energy storage systems business: Saft is now able to expand its scope of expertise from battery design and manufacture to the deployment of integrated turnkey distributed renewable energy storage solutions that connect customer sites to the grid.”

Hervé Amossé, Saft Executive Vice President Transportation, Telecom and Grid said: “The current evolution in customer requirements is bringing energy storage into a new area of competitiveness and performance. With this Go Electric acquisition, we are expanding our technology portfolio for distributed renewable solutions and reinforcing our footprint in North America.”

Source: Company Press Release