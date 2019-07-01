More than 2000 property owners within the District Council of Yankalilla today officially became SA Water customers, with the utility now responsible for the operation and maintenance of the region’s wastewater network, along with the drinking water supply network servicing the town of Wirrina.

Image: Yankalilla wastewater and Wirrina water networks move to SA Water. Photo: Courtesy of Yucel Tellici/FreeImages.com

The transition to SA Water means reduced sewerage service rates for most residential wastewater customers in the broader council area and lower ongoing water charges for people in Wirrina.

SA Water’s Acting General Manager of Customer Delivery Matt Minagall said this is a result of all new customers benefiting from SA Water’s existing state-wide pricing structure.

“This means our customers pay the same price per kilolitre of water, no matter where they live or the actual cost of providing the service,” Matt said.

“Sewerage charges are also designed to recover the cost of delivering sewerage services, including the infrastructure and operations needed to collect, transport, treat, recycle and safely dispose of used water.

“Beyond the cost benefits, we’re also committed to providing safe, reliable wastewater and drinking water services that meet or exceed all relevant public health and other regulatory requirements.

“We’re happy to be supporting all these new customers and want to remind them we have a 24/7 customer response service for any fault reports, billing or general enquiries.”

SA Water worked closely with the District Council of Yankalilla in the lead-up to the change-over of management, and recently held drop-in sessions for local property owners, to provide information and answer any questions on their new SA Water services.

“Some people used this opportunity to understand the long-term savings they would receive, if there were any changes to an existing septic tank effluent disposal scheme, and specific to Wirrina property owners, how they can pay the one-off financial contribution,” Matt said.

“Engagement with the community has been a big focus for us throughout this process, as it was important people understood what the change-over means for them, and that they backed the proposal.

“We’d like to thank the Yankalilla community for working with us up to this point, and we will continue to be available through the initial stages of the transition to provide support and answer any further questions.”

Source: Company Press Release