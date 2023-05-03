RWE will mainly procure the Siemens Gamesa 5.X onshore platform with a flexible rated output of 6.6 to 7.0 megawatts

RWE to use wind turbines from Siemens Gamesa with total capacity of 1GW. (Credit: RWE)

Strong partnership: RWE has signed a framework agreement with Siemens Gamesa. RWE plans to build onshore wind farms in Europe with a total capacity of 1,000 megawatts using Siemens Gamesa turbines by 2027. Siemens Gamesa will thus become a leading supplier of large components for the RWE project pipeline.

Katja Wünschel, CEO Onshore Wind and Solar Europe & Australia, RWE Renewables: “Europe needs more wind power. And fast. We are making our contribution and resolutely driving forward the energy transition. With this contract, RWE has secured fixed delivery dates and a structured price settlement for a gigawatt volume. This means the supply chain for major large-scale components of new onshore wind farms in Europe is already in place.”

RWE will mainly procure the Siemens Gamesa 5.X onshore platform with a flexible rated output of 6.6 to 7.0 megawatts – also in its home market of Germany. In addition, projects will also utilize the Siemens Gamesa 4.X platform as part of the agreement. The contract will also include a service agreement for the wind turbines, which will eventually enable RWE to carry out maintenance and inspections on its own.

Richard Luijendijk, Onshore CEO of Siemens Gamesa: “The significance of this agreement for us at Siemens Gamesa extends beyond its magnitude, as it further enhances our collaboration with one of our key customers, RWE. With this deal in effect, we can guarantee the timely and cost-effective availability of our best-in-class technology, the Siemens Gamesa 5.X onshore platform. We thank RWE for their trust and are excited to continue our leadership in the energy transition, working together towards safeguarding the energy security in Europe.”

Experienced partners in the onshore and offshore sector

With this framework agreement, the two companies are continuing their long-standing cooperation – both for onshore and offshore wind turbines. Earlier this year, RWE selected Siemens Gamesa as the preferred supplier for its 1,000-megawatt Thor wind farm in the Danish North Sea where both companies have agreed to use the recently-launched Siemens Gamesa GreenerTower for half of the wind turbines to be installed. Furthermore, RWE is using recyclable rotor blades from Siemens Gamesa not only in its German offshore wind farm Kaskasi, but also for its largest construction project, Sofia. The company’s offshore lighthouse project has a capacity of 1.4 gigawatts and is currently being built off the north-east coast of the UK.

Both partners have agreed not to disclose financial details.

Source: Company Press Release