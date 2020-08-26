Triton Knoll project, located more than 32km off the Lincolnshire coast, is jointly owned by RWE, J-Power and Kansai Electric Power

RWE installs foundations and export cables for 857MW Triton Knoll wind farm. (Credit: RWE.)

German electric utilities company RWE has completed the installation of foundations and export cables connection for the 857MW Triton Knoll offshore wind farm in the UK North Sea.

The company has installed 90 wind turbine foundations and two 50km long export cables connecting offshore and onshore electrical systems.

Located more than 32km off the Lincolnshire coast, Triton Knoll project is jointly owned by RWE with 59% stake, J-Power holding 25% and Kansai Electric Power owning the remaining stake of 16%.

On behalf of the project partners, RWE will oversee the construction and long-term operation and maintenance works.

Once operational in the first quarter 2022, the power generated by the wind farm will be equivalent to supply electricity to more than 800,000 UK households.

RWE said that the total planned investment for the offshore wind farm is approximately £2bn ($2.62bn).

Triton Knoll has power purchase agreement with Ørsted

In September 2017, the UK Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has awarded a Contract for Difference (CfD) for the Triton Knoll.

The wind project has power purchase agreement (PPA) with Ørsted, under which it will acquire 100% of the electricity generated by the wind farm for the first 15 years period of its operations.

RWE has previously developed the 1.4GW Sofia offshore wind farm, which is 100% owned by the company.

RWE Renewables Chief Commercial Officer and UK Country chair Tom Glover said: “Following in the footsteps of Triton Knoll will be our 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm, which has a potential investment value of around £3 billion.

“We are also looking forward to developing a number of extension projects to our existing UK offshore wind farms, in connection with opportunities arising from The Crown Estate’s latest leasing round.”