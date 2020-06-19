The scheduled arrival of the shipload at the construction site of Kudankulam is expected to be in the second decade of July 2020

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant Units 1 and 2 in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, India. (Credit: Reetesh Chaurasia/Wikipedia)

The vessel with the equipment for power units No. 3 and No. 4 of Kudankulam NPP left the port of Saint-Petersburg and made its way towards the Republic of India. This is the 17th shipload during the project implementation and the first one – after the restrictive measures related to prevention further spread of COVID-19.

“In the context of the restrictions imposed in Russia and India, ROSATOM Engineering Division, the Indian customer, Russian manufacturers, the port of Saint-Petersburg have kept on working, meeting all the measures prescribed, on the construction of the second phase of Kudankulam NPP”, – the Director for projects in India, Vladimir Angelov, informed.

“It is necessary to make a specific mention on the well-coordinated work of the employees responsible for the cargo handling and execution. The deadline for shipment was reduced by 37%”, he added.

Such significant equipment as air locks of the passive heat removal system for power unit No. 3, condensate demineralizer filters for power units No. 3 and 4, core catcher sacrificial materials, control and protection system drives, transfer cask, surge tanks outside the containment, blow down deaerator for power unit No. 4 was shipped to the NPP construction site. The 17th shipload also included filters, pipelines, valves, stationary penetrations and pumps.

Total volume of equipment amounts to over 4200 m3. The scheduled arrival of the shipload at the construction site of Kudankulam is expected to be in the second decade of July 2020.

