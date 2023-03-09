FERC will commence a detailed environmental review and licensing process for White Pine, a 1,000MW pumped storage hydropower project located in White Pine County, Nevada, US

White Pine Pumped Storage project. (Credit: Business Wire/rPlus Hydro, LLLP)

rPlus Hydro has submitted a Final License Application to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), seeking approval for its White Pine hydro project.

White Pine is a 1,000MW pumped storage hydropower project located in White Pine County, Nevada, US.

It is the US-based pumped storage projects developer’s second project to be submitted to FERC this year.

FERC will commence a detailed environmental review and licensing process for the pumped storage project, with construction expected to start in 2025.

rPlus Hydro CEO Matthew Shapiro said: “White Pine is located at an important crossroads of existing, planned, and proposed electric transmission in Nevada.

“From this location, the project would help the state meet peak power needs in its northern and southern load areas, and help stabilise the grid, while making the most effective use of renewable energy sources.

“With planned third-party transmission build-outs, the White Pine project will sit at the intersection of regional energy markets. It’s hard to imagine a more strategic location for this project.”

Touted to be Nevada’s first pumped storage project, White Pine pumped storage is expected to provide eight hours of energy storage at its full output of 1,000MW.

The project represents more than a $2.5bn investment in Nevada’s energy infrastructure and is expected to bring substantial economic benefits to the local community.

Its multi-year construction phase is expected to create up to 500 construction jobs and will support Nevada’s move towards the clean energy goals.

Once operational, the hydropower plant is expected to create more than 35 new full-time, skilled jobs and offer to generate about $12m in additional annual tax revenue.

White Pine County Commission Chairman Shane Bybee said: “This is a key milestone in the project’s progression and demonstrates that rPlus Hydro is committed to our community and the ultimate success of this development.”

White Pine County Manager Mike Wheable said: “White Pine County is geographically and politically positioned to be the future of Nevada’s energy production, transmission, and storage.

“White Pine County recognizes the effort and resources rPlus has dedicated to achieving this step in the development and is thankful to participate in this unprecedented and necessary project that will benefit all Nevadans.”

In June last year, rPlus Hydro announced its plans to build the 900MW Seminoe pumped storage project in the US state of Wyoming with an investment of around $2.5bn.