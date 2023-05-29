The license will be valid for 5 years

Rostekhnadzor has issued a license for nuclear facilities construction to Atomenergoproekt JSC. (Credit: Markus Distelrath from Pixabay)

At the beginning of May, Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Supervision (Rostekhnadzor) issued a new license to Atomenergoproekt JSC (Engineering Division of Rosatom) granting the right to nuclear facilities construction.

The license will be valid for 5 years.

The current license will expire in July. Thus, there will be no idle period due the absence of a permit for operational activities of Atomenergoproekt JSC.

The license was granted in accordance with the requirements of Rostekhnadzor. All the documents submitted to the regulatory authority, underwent a safety analysis. As a result, a position conclusion was made.

The new license allows Atomenergoproekt JSC to continuing performance of works and rendering of services during construction of nuclear power plants in the Russian Federation. This means, primarily, survey and research during construction as well as performance of construction and erection works. This license can also be used during the performance of works and rendering of services to foreign customers if such requirements are defined in the contract.

