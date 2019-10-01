The first prospecting and appraisal well at the Vostochno-Pribrezhny licence block was drilled as part of exploration campaign

Image: Rosneft’s operations in the Kara Sea. Photo: courtesy of ROSNEFT.

Russian firm Rosneft has made oil discovery at the Vostochno-Priberezhny licence block located in the Nabilsky Bay of the Sea of Okhotsk.

The firm has identified the new oil field following drilling of the first prospecting and appraisal well at the Vostochno-Pribrezhny licence block near the Russian Far East island Sakhalin, as part of its exploration campaign.

Drilled to a measured depth of 3,047m and vertical depth of 1,450m, the well was drilled using Rosneft’s own drilling contractor RN-Burenie in accordance with safety and environmental protection standards.

Rosneft said in a statement: “A well design that provided for drilling two holes with S-shaped paths was developed for optimal discovery of all intended targets in the course of drilling in difficult geological conditions.

“A set of geophysical studies in the open hole confirmed the oil saturation of productive formations.”

Based on preliminary estimates, the deposit holds reserves of up to 2 million tonnes of oil.

The first well drilled in the licensed area confirms the company’s resource potential forecast on the entire area of 11 million tonnes of oil equivalent.

The firm, which holds licences for the exploration of 55 offshore Russian sites, noted that preparations are underway to test the well in casing.

Rosneft obtained the licence for geological exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the Vostochno-Pribrezhny block in December 2016.

The company’s main oil and gas production projects on the Russian continental shelf are located in Sakhalin-1 (as part of the international consortium), the Northern Tip of Chayvo licence, the Odoptu-Sea field (the Northern Dome), and the Lebedinskoye field.

Earlier this year, the firm said it has commenced testing of the information system Digital Field project on the Ilishevskoye field located in the Ilishevsky District of the Republic of Bashkortostan.

Implemented based on the Bashneft Ilishevskoye field, the digital field project covers all basic processes of oil production and logistics.