ROSATOM and Burkina Faso begin cooperation on preparation to nuclear technology development. (Credit: The State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM)

The memoranda outline specific steps for building human resources for Burkina Faso’s nuclear sector.

On June 5, on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2024), three memoranda of understanding were signed between ROSATOM and the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Quarries of Burkina Faso.

The documents were signed by Director General of ROSATOM, Alexey Likhachev, and the Minister of Energy, Mines, and Quarries of Burkina Faso, Yaсouba Zabré Gouba.

The memoranda cover training and education in the field of nuclear energy, assessment and development of nuclear infrastructure, and promoting positive public opinion about nuclear energy. The documents set out the framework for cooperation in these areas to support the development of a national programme for the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

The memoranda specify concrete steps to build human resources for Burkina Faso’s nuclear sector. Efforts will include cooperation between educational institutions, joint short-term educational programmes, teacher training, development of educational and scientific literature, and student exchanges. The parties also intend to determine the current needs for the development of Burkina Faso’s nuclear infrastructure. This work will follow IAEA recommendations and ROSATOM’s best practices.