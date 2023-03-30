By implementing Industry 4.0, mining and tunnelling industries have been able to streamline their operations much more than what was thought to be possible. Technology is continuously evolving and making operations more efficient with an emphasis on safety and productivity, yet, alongside these developments, come concerns about change and making new investments.

Inside a mining tunnel. (Credit: Piotr Zakrzewski from Pixabay)

Incorporating Internet of Things (IoT) technology into mining operations can potentially result in increased safety and productivity apart from lowering the costs by making the jobs of operators easier.

Normet digital services director Pekka Jaarinen was interviewed by Mining Technology on the advantages of IoT and how it could save on operating expenses.

Optimisation of Service

Jaarinen said: “Better equipment uptime using analytics and AI or machine learning to predict failure and the impact that has on availability significantly improves the service of your equipment.”

With the help of predictive maintenance, streamlining maintenance schedules will be possible, thereby avoiding expensive downtime, while increasing the service life of valuable equipment.

To increase uptime and proactively deal with any difficulties, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning can be used for compiling data from service history and the performance of the same model in other contexts.

Remote diagnostics and troubleshooting with IoT technology

Jaarinen said: “If we can do something remotely to support our customers or sites, then this will decrease costs on an operational level as well. For example, data can provide valuable insights for first-time resolution so if we do have to visit a site for repairs, we go in already knowing what the problem is.”

Even though certain operational issues are unpredictable, remote diagnostics drastically cut down repair time. Without the need of doing thorough diagnostics themselves, repair personnel can arrive equipped with the required replacement parts and access to proper instructions.

Changing the way we work with digitalisation

Not only has digitalisation changed the tools that are employed, but also the way of operation. Making smarter judgments is made possible for operators by having access to rich data and digital twin technology.

Jaarinen stated: “We have all-around better operational planning with data and digital twins. For example, simulating the operations helps us to understand the best possible operational models.”

Safety protocols and optimising hazard warnings

Safety for personnel is obviously a top consideration; therefore, technology like collision avoidance systems or gas detection enables operators to evacuate safely when something goes wrong.

Jaarinen added: “We can increase the safety of the operators by alerting them to or even preventing risky situations.” This reduces the possibility of downtime and ensures the security of heavy machinery and vehicles.”

Reap the benefits of IoT technology with Normet

Getting the equipment connected is the first step towards realising the benefits of IoT. Normet collaborates with its clients to make this procedure simple, while guaranteeing that data privacy is protected through secure data storage.

The mining technology company can assist each customer with their unique needs in mind in addition to being able to deliver simple-to-use data reports. This ensures that they get the most out of their equipment.