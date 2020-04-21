The expanded area will now facilitate the Company's future exploration and development requirements of the Revel Ridge Project

Rokmaster acquires additional mineral titles at the Revel Ridge Project. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (or the “Company”) reports that it has expanded the current land package of Crown Grant Lots and Mineral Claims making up the Revel Ridge Project from 2,933 hectares to 5,115 hectares. The land package was expanded by acquiring 100% of two strategic and previously unavailable mineral claims adjoining the eastern edge of the original Revel Ridge Property from an arm’s length party for CDN$25,000 cash, with no royalties or additional commitments. Additional ground was acquired by staking from the Province of British Columbia. The expanded area will now facilitate the Company’s future exploration and development requirements of the Revel Ridge Project.

In Addition, the Company has granted 1,450,000 stock options to directors, officers, consultants and advisors of the Company under the Company’s stock option plan, at an exercise price of $0.15 per common share.

