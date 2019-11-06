Rocky Mountain Power will use OpenWay Riva to upgrade its grid, improve service reliability and reduce costs.

Image: Rocky Mountain Power to upgrade to itron’s advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) solution. Photo: courtesy of Scottslm from Pixabay.

Itron, Inc., which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, signed a contract to deploy its OpenWay Riva IoT solution and 250,000 OpenWay Riva electricity meters to modernize Rocky Mountain Power’s existing electricity system and improve grid awareness. Itron will deploy its OpenWay Riva IoT advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) solution in Idaho and will also help integrate the utility’s existing Itron automated meter reading (AMR) solution in Utah into the OpenWay Riva network to prolong the useful life of the utility’s existing asset investments while upgrading to an AMI solution. In addition, the utility will take advantage of Itron’s OpenWay Operations Center software, providing analytics capability between the distributed metering device population and the utility back office systems.

Rocky Mountain Power will utilize OpenWay Riva to modernize its grid, improve service reliability and reduce costs. With the solution, which features distributed intelligence capabilities, the utility will have the ability to realize significant advantages such as outage detection, meter-to-transformer mapping and meter temperature monitoring.

“With our network, Rocky Mountain Power will be equipped to systematically and continuously evaluate the status of grid devices and report insights in real time,” said Mark de Vere White, senior vice president of Commercial and Customer Enablement at Itron. “We are thrilled to help Rocky Mountain Power take the next step in their smart grid migration.”