SiEnergy is among the largest and fastest growing regulated natural gas local distribution companies in Texas, serving approximately 25,000 customers in the Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin metropolitan areas

Image: Ridgewood Infrastructure announces acquisition of SiEnergy. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

Ridgewood Infrastructure LLC (“Ridgewood”), a leading infrastructure investor in the U.S. lower middle market, today announced the acquisition of SiEnergy, LP (“SiEnergy” or the “Company”) and its affiliated entities. SiEnergy is among the largest and fastest growing regulated natural gas local distribution companies in Texas, serving approximately 25,000 customers in the Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin metropolitan areas.

“SiEnergy has distinguished itself as a partner of choice for communities across Texas,” said Michael Albrecht, Partner of Ridgewood Infrastructure. “The Company’s best-in-class management team and field personnel have an impressive track record. SiEnergy has more than doubled its customer base over the last several years, and it has consistently delivered safe, clean, reliable and affordable natural gas.”

June Dively, Chief Executive Officer of SiEnergy, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Ridgewood, which has deep experience investing in and managing utility companies. Like us, Ridgewood is deeply committed to ensuring customer satisfaction remains the top priority as we grow.”

“Ridgewood is delighted to partner with SiEnergy and to provide our investors with unique exposure to a leading U.S. utility,” said Ross Posner, Managing Partner of Ridgewood Infrastructure. “We look forward to collaborating with management and to building upon its success to take SiEnergy to the next level.”

Source: Company Press Release