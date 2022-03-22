More than 5,000 industry representatives are expected to visit the NRG Center in Houston for the 10th Downstream USA expo

Downstream USA 2022 exhibition will be held on June 8 and 9 and will feature more than 250 cutting-edge exhibitors.

Downstream USA 2022 exhibition organizer Reuters Events is expecting the largest gathering of downstream professionals ever to attend its event in Texas this June.

More than 5,000 industry representatives are expected to visit the NRG Center in Houston for the 10th Downstream USA expo, which will be held on June 8 and 9 and will feature more than 250 cutting-edge exhibitors.

“We are expecting the industry’s biggest spenders to descent on the NRG Center and pack the exhibition floor in search of exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations in the sector,” said Bridget Robinson, head of downstream at Reuters Events.

“This is a key year for downstream as operators look to address a wide range of challenges, from ongoing issues with supply chains and skills to the need to develop more sustainable operations. We aim to help them find the answers to all these problems under one roof.”

Unique features of the free Downstream USA 2022 exhibition include:

· Hugely expanded content on the trade show floor, with three dedicated content theaters providing free-to-attend technical and educational seminars.

· The ability to get hands-on experience with burgeoning trends and answer tough technical question with companies showcasing innovations.

· The highest producer attendance ratio of any industry event and the largest delegations from downstream majors.

· More networking than ever, with interactive workshops, targeted expo tours and networking zones.

The expo will be a who’s who of the downstream industry, with confirmed exhibitors including Adnoc, Air Liquide, Ascend, BASF, Baystar, Borealis, BP, Braskem, Celanese, Chemours, Chevron, Citgo, Covestro, Dow, Dupont, Eastman, ExxonMobil, Shell and TotalEnergies, among others.

Many downstream leaders are expected to send important delegations, with more than 40 attendees from Dow, more than 30 each from Chevron and LyondellBasell, 25 from ExxonMobil and 20-plus apiece from BASF and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company.

“For downstream companies looking to thrive in the uncertain times ahead, this event could be key in unlocking partnerships that will help the industry tackle current issues and deliver profitable results,” said Robinson.

For more details, visit https://bit.ly/3CMa9Ix or write to Bridget.Robinson@thomsonreuters.com.