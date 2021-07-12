The Renewable Finance & Investment 2021 event will be held from September 27 to 2

Reuters Events launches Renewable Finance & Investment 2021 to connect capital with projects amid heightened competition. (Credit: seagul from Pixabay)

September will see the launch of a new digital conference and exhibition focused on connecting capital with renewable projects, Reuters Events announced.

Renewable Finance & Investment 2021, from September 27 to 29, will aim to link financiers and project developers amid heightened competition for projects and increased merchant risk as investors eschew traditional energy assets in favour of low-carbon investment opportunities.

Confirmed speakers include Renewity chair and co-founder Wendy Mayall, Eversheds Sutherland partner and international head of clean energy and sustainability Michelle Davies and Mainstream Renewable Power group chief financial officer Paul Corrigan.

Also slated to appear are senior executives from Aviva Investors, Bank of America, BaWa r.e., Blackstone, Carlyle International Energy Partners, Duke Energy Renewables, JP Morgan, Microsoft, Natixis and Scatec Solar, among others.

“Renewable energy projects have seen a huge boom and the sector has become a hotbed for investment,” said Emily Domange, project director at Reuters Events. “With firms denouncing carbon-intensive investment, there is fierce market competition… and increasing merchant risk.”

“New markets and verticals are expanding, making it harder to know where to invest and which schemes will allow for the greatest returns and profitability. Renewable Finance & Investment 2021 will aim to bridge the gap between capital and infrastructure.”

The event will bring together asset owners, institutional investors, policy makers, corporate buyers and developers. The Renewable Finance & Investment 2021 brochure is available for pre-order now. The digital conference and exhibition will feature five pillars, covering how to:

Explore the evolution of power-purchase agreements , understanding how corporate buyers can use different models to enter and advance the renewable market.

, understanding how corporate buyers can use different models to enter and advance the renewable market. Unlock new revenue streams and opportunities within a diversifying renewable market, by identifying key investment areas, increasing profit and bankability.

and opportunities within a diversifying renewable market, by identifying key investment areas, increasing profit and bankability. Cut through geography and policy and make favourable investments by understanding policy uncertainty, power markets and regulatory support.

and make favourable investments by understanding policy uncertainty, power markets and regulatory support. Navigate merchant risk and subsidy-free models , exploring how to implement flexible financing structures as renewable technologies evolve.

, exploring how to implement flexible financing structures as renewable technologies evolve. Beat the competition for finance, identifying lucrative projects and fostering mutually beneficial partnerships to increase market share.

Renewable Finance & Investment 2021 is expected to attract more than 1,500 keynote attendees and will feature more than 30 live sessions and 15 exclusive roundtables.

The digital event will include one-to-one networking services, Reuters editorial interviews and practical case studies as part of an industry-driven agenda delivering CEO and board-level news and intelligence.

“We’ll be providing key insights into market power prices and macro-level trends, subsidy-free financing models, new markets and asset bankability,” said Domange. “Sustainable investment is the future—and it will be a profitable one so, now is the time to get involved.”

Renewable Finance & Investment 2021 will take place as a digital conference from September 27 to 29. For more information, visit reutersevents.com/events/renewable-finance-and-investment or write to dimitri.soru@thomsonreuters.com.

Source: Company Press Release