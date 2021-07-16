The event will see CXOs, directors and managers from across the offshore wind value chain enjoying more than 25 sessions and 1,000 virtual meeting

The digital conference and exhibition is organised by Reuters Events on October 13 and 14. (Credit: doskey12 from Pixabay)

The European Commission’s target of 300 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2050 will come under scrutiny at Offshore & Floating Wind Europe in October.

The digital conference and exhibition, organised by Reuters Events on October 13 and 14, will bring together more than 50 speakers and 500 attendees to look at how offshore wind can be scaled up to meet Europe’s ambitious energy transition target.

Already confirmed as speakers are some of the top names in the industry, including Ørsted deputy group CEO Martin Neubert, Principle Power Chief Commercial Officer Aaron Smith, PGE Baltica CEO Anne Ulset and Vineyard Wind deputy CEO Sy Otyan.

The speaker line-up also includes senior executives from ABN Amro, Cierco, Norwegian Energy Partners, the Crown Estate, Equinor, Iberdrola, EnBW, Mainstream Renewable Power, Ocean Winds, the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, AquaVentus and Cerulean Winds, among others.

“The ambitious targets for offshore wind set by the European Commission will require the established fixed-bottom and up-and-coming floating wind sectors to come together and focus on rapid expansion,” said Lindsay Coulson, project director at Reuters Events.

“Over two days, Offshore & Floating Wind Europe will deliver not only a strategic outlook of markets, upcoming tenders and contracts, and project updates, but also a sense of what is truly possible for the future of an industry that’s garnering increasing global attention and investment.”

The event will see CXOs, directors and managers from across the offshore wind value chain enjoying more than 25 sessions and 1,000 virtual meetings designed to address five key industry themes, namely:

Innovating to deliver cost reductions, with insights on implementing new technologies from manufacturing through to operations and maintenance, the benefits of consolidating floating concepts, and cost-effective solutions to reduce environmental impact.

· Developing innovative business models to maximise the value of offshore wind assets, including best practices for product diversification, insights into expanding the potential for power-purchase agreements and lessons on how to create new revenue streams.

· Growing supply chain capacity and capability for a rapidly expanding market, for instance by promoting competition, developing strategies for regional economic growth and employment, and overcoming transportation and port capacity challenges.

· Scaling up infrastructure to create a dynamic power market, by creating the ability to supply power on demand across the European market, driving efficiencies with power islands and offshore grids, and redeploying oil and gas infrastructures for use in wind.

· Realising the potential for market growth, through local content and employment, improved commercial confidence in floating offshore wind and a greater understanding of the broader economic benefits of the sector.

The Offshore & Floating Wind Europe agenda includes a keynote on gearing up for global growth and panel discussions on the worldwide supply chain, scaling up infrastructure, zero-subsidy projects, energy majors in floating offshore and addressing environmental challenges, among others.

The digital conference will feature live presentations, real-time discussions, in-depth question-and-answer sessions, on-demand content, a virtual exhibition space and interactive spaces for breakout sessions, workshops and more.

“Our mission is to engage every tier of the offshore and floating wind supply chain, ensuring bids are won, projects delivered and fleets optimised,” said Coulson.

Offshore & Floating Wind Europe is scheduled to run on October 13 and 14. For more information, visit reutersevents.com/events/offshore or write to dimitri.soru@thomsonreuters.com.

Source: Company Press Release