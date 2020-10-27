RES is the world’s largest independent renewable energy company active in onshore and offshore wind, solar, energy storage and transmission and distribution

Turncole Wind Farm. (Credit: Keith Arkins.)

RES has agreed 10-year extensions to five UK asset management contracts with Aviva Investors.

Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva plc, has agreed to extend its partnership with RES, the world’s largest independent renewable energy company, for five wind farms across the UK, all of which are around three years old.

Comprising Turncole in Essex, Woolley Hill in Cambridgeshire, Den Brook in Devon, Minnygap in Dumfries and Galloway, and Jack’s Lane in Norfolk, the contracts cover 85.5 MW of capacity, generating enough energy to power the equivalent of 29 million mobile phones for a whole year.

Darren Cook, Asset Management Director at RES, said: “This extension of our contract by ten years is testament to the fantastic working relationship we’ve developed with Aviva, built on our commitment to delivering exceptional results.

“With our 38 years’ experience and expertise, we are committed to providing added value to our clients – proven in the fact that we perform, on average, 1% better than industry standard.

“The next 10 years will be crucial in the energy transition and the next steps towards a zero-carbon future, and we look forward to working alongside Aviva to achieve this.”

As part of the new contracts, RES will continue to manage environmental, social and governance activity for the sites, supporting local communities and the environment in the areas where the sites operate.

In 2019 the portfolio provided £268,408 to 54 local community projects covering a wide variety of activities. In addition, two habitat management plans have been implemented and the next generation of wind farm engineers have visited the sites and learned from RES’ experts.

Darryl Murphy, Managing Director, Infrastructure at Aviva said: “We are pleased to extend our relationship with RES, a business which has played an important role in the continued success of our wind farm projects and renewable energy delivery across the UK. With the Government’s commitment to achieving net-zero by 2050, sound management of these assets will be critical. We believe the knowledge and experience offered by RES will help us to achieve positive results and we look forward to continuing our work together.”

RES is active in onshore and offshore wind, solar, energy storage, transmission and distribution. Offering asset management, operations and maintenance and consultancy services, RES operates in ten countries across the world and in its 38-year history has delivered more than 18GW of renewable energy projects.

