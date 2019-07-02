Repsol will develop the two wind farms and one solar plant which have a combined capacity of 794MW

Image: Repsol will develop two wind farms in Spain. Photo: courtesy of tookapic from Pixabay.

Spanish energy major Repsol has announced the development of three new renewable projects in the country with a combined installed capacity of 794MW.

The projects include two wind farms and one solar plant located in Spain, which will be developed by the company as part of its commitment to an efficient and sustainable energy transition.

The firm said that the acquisitions are part of its effort to strengthen its position as a low-emissions energy operator.

To be managed by the Repsol Electricidad y Gas unit, the three renewable assets include a 335MW wind farm in Zaragoza; a 255MW wind project in the provinces of Palencia and Valladolid; and a 204MW solar project in Cadiz.

Planned to be developed and commence production in the coming four years, the renewable projects will be able to generate clean electricity required to about 650,000 homes annually.

The firm said in a statement: “Repsol has consolidated its position as a major player in the generation of low-emissions electricity on the Iberian Peninsula, with a total installed capacity of 2,952 MW and planned projects worth 1,083 MW from the projects incorporated today as well as the Valdesolar photovoltaic project in Badajoz and a wind facility offshore the northern coast of Portugal that will start operation before the end of the year.”

Repsol plans to invest €2.5bn (£2.2bn) in low-emissions businesses

Currently under different execution phase, the three projects are said to be located in areas with very favourable conditions for the production from each type of technology.

The firm, in a statement, added: “With these projects, combined with the Valdesolar (Badajoz) and WindFloat (Portugal) projects and its current assets (2,952 MW), Repsol will have achieved 90% of its strategic objective of operating 4,500 MW of low-emissions generation in 2025.”

Through 2020, Repsol plans to invest €2.5bn (£2.2bn) in low-emissions businesses, with an aim of reaching 2.5 million retail power and gas customers in Spain in 2025, with a market share more than 5%.