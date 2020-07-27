RCG’s Richard Clarkson has been appointed Project Director for the 78 MW nearshore project, which is due to start permanent construction works in September 2020

RCG to provide technical advisory services for Vietnamese offshore wind farm. (Credit: The Renewables Consulting Group Ltd.)

The Renewables Consulting Group (“RCG”) has entered into a contract to provide technical advisory services for the ground-breaking Hiep Thanh Wind Power project, located near-shore in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh, Vietnam.

RCG’s Richard Clarkson has been appointed Project Director for the 78 MW nearshore project, which is due to start permanent construction works in September 2020. The project is scheduled to be completed during Q3 2021.

Commenting on the appointment, RCG’s responsible Director, Nick Chivers, said:

“Vietnam is one of the fastest growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region and has set significant renewable energy targets. The project in Tra Vinh will help in the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy and we are delighted to be part of that journey. Richard brings to the project a wealth of onshore and offshore experience, from working on projects across the region and beyond, that will help deliver a successful project.” – Nick Chivers, Director, RCG.

Partners in the project include Ecotech Tra Vinh Renewables, Janakuasa Pte. Ltd., the Climate Investor One (CI1) financing facility – managed by Climate Fund Managers (CFM) – and Korean energy firm ST International.

Global wind turbine supplier, Siemens Gamesa, and international construction contractor, PowerChina Huadong, will act in Consortium as the engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) contractor for the project.

Source: Company Press Release