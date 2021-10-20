Lynas Kalgoorlie Pty Ltd proposes to construct and operate the plant on Great Eastern Highway, about 7km from Kalgoorlie-Boulder

Rare earths plant recommended for environmental approval. (Credit: Bek Greenwood from Pixabay.)

A proposal for a rare earths processing facility in the Goldfields has been

recommended for environmental approval by the Environmental Protection Authority

(EPA), subject to conditions.

Lynas Kalgoorlie Pty Ltd proposes to construct and operate the plant on Great

Eastern Highway, about 7km from Kalgoorlie-Boulder. The project will process rare

earth concentrate sourced from Lynas’ Mt Weld mine, about 380km north of

Kalgoorlie, to produce rare earth carbonate for export via Fremantle port.

EPA Chair Professor Matthew Tonts said air quality, human health and social

surroundings were among the key considerations during the environmental impact

assessment.

“The EPA has recommended a native vegetation buffer at least 30 metres wide to

screen the facility from residents and the city’s entrance along Great Eastern

Highway,” he said. “Conditions have also been recommended for waste

management to ensure the proponent disposes of waste to an appropriate location at

its Mt Weld mine or finds an alternative use for the process-derived waste.”

Professor Tonts said the EPA’s initial concerns over the clearing of native vegetation

and impacts to flora, fauna and vegetation were no longer relevant because the

proponent had withdrawn its plan for a by-product storage facility at Parkeston.

The proponent plans to return waste from the processing facility to Mt Weld for

disposal. The rare earth carbonate produced for export will be packaged in closed

containers and transported by rail to Fremantle.

Source: Company Press Release