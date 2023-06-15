The Shares were acquired pursuant to a non-brokered private placement transaction (the “Private Placement”) at a price of $0.0412485940 per Share. The Private Placement closed on June 13, 2023.

Queensberry Mining Acquires Additional Shares of St. Augustine Gold and Copper. (Credit: Zac Edmonds on Unsplash)

Queensberry Mining and Development Corp. (“Queensberry”) is pleased to announce that it has acquired 91,778,683 common shares (the “Shares”) of St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (“SAU”), a Philippines based mineral exploration company focusing on the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The Shares were acquired pursuant to a non-brokered private placement transaction (the “Private Placement”) at a price of $0.0412485940 per Share. The Private Placement closed on June 13, 2023.

Queensberry acquired 91,778,683 Shares representing approximately 9.98% of the issued and outstanding Shares (on a non-diluted basis). Immediately prior to the Private Placement, Queensberry owned 408,678,556 Shares (approximately 44.44% of the issued and outstanding Shares). As a result of the Private Placement, Queensberry has increased in ownership of Shares by 5.04% and now owns 500,457,239 Shares (approximately 49.48% of the issued and outstanding Shares). Queensberry’s President and CEO, Manuel Paolo A. Villar, personally has ownership and control over an additional 218,500 Shares (approximately 0.02% of the issued and outstanding Shares).

The Shares were acquired at a price of $0.0412485940 per Share for an aggregate price of $3,785,741.63. Queensberry holds Shares in SAU for investment purposes and may, from time to time, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its holdings of Shares or other securities of SAU through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances or otherwise.

Queensberry’s head office is located at 3rd Floor, Star Mall Las Pinas, CV Starr Avenue, Philamlife Village, Pamplona, Las Pinas City, Philippines. For further information please contact Erma M. Abalos at (+632) 7728-8491. SAU’s head office is located at No. 21, Greenwood Lane, Singapore, 286949. SAU is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SAU”.

Source: Company Press Release