Qualitas Energy acquires DunoAir’s 1.4 GW German onshore wind development business. (Credit: Qualitas Energy)

Qualitas Energy, a global investment and management platform focused on renewable energy, energy transition, and sustainable infrastructure investment, has completed the acquisition of the successful DunoAir’s German onshore wind development business (DunoAir Windpark Planung GmbH). The deal, carried out through its German subsidiary Qualitas Energy Deutschland GmbH, will enable Qualitas Energy to reach 2.9 GW of total capacity in its German platform, which is expected to increase to 6.2 GW with further investments in the country within the next two years.

Based in the city of Trier and with a local, experienced, and trusted team, DunoAir’s German onshore wind development business is a full-service company focused on the planning and construction of wind power plants in Germany, with a primary focus on the Western region of the country. Its existing portfolio currently holds 1.4 GW of development wind assets.

DunoAir’s German onshore wind development business will keep its organizational structure and will continue to operate under the same brand to maintain its business strategy, focused on contributing to a sustainable and responsible energy policy with its consistent commitment to renewable energies.

Both Qualitas Energy and DunoAir’s German onshore wind development business stand to benefit from the synergies resulting from their respective expertise in the renewable energy sector.

Daniel Parejo, Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Qualitas Energy, affirmed: “We are delighted to join forces with DunoAir, a company with which we share a commitment to the transition to a decarbonized economy. Qualitas Energy continues to invest in the acquisition of German and international renewable energy projects, and this represents a major step towards our goal of becoming one of the key platforms in the German market.”

Arjen C.F. Ploeg, CEO of the DunoAir group, said: “We are proud to have built a company that has been recognized for its business strategy and industry-leading solutions. This acquisition represents a natural evolution for our business and allows us to expand our reach and impact. We are confident that this new partnership will drive even greater success for our stakeholders, and we look forward to joining forces with Qualitas Energy and to keep bringing our shared vision in the energy transition.”

Niels Ploeg, Head of Expansion of the DunoAir Group, added: “I have enjoyed working on this transaction over the past year and I think we have come to a great result. With this transaction successfully completed, we will now focus on developing wind farms outside Germany, particularly in South Africa.”

Qualitas Energy, a key player in Germany

This acquisition allows Qualitas Energy to add wind projects in development with a capacity of 1.4 GW, bringing the total development capacity of its German platform to 2.9 GW. These wind farms are currently being successfully developed to significantly increase environmentally responsible wind power generation.

Through the ambitious investment strategy of Q-Energy Fund V, Qualitas Energy’s platform in Germany is expected to witness a remarkable expansion of an additional 3.3 GW in the short/medium term reaching a 6.2 GW expected capacity in the country, further reinforcing the company’s efforts to support the energy transition.

The acquisition of DunoAir’s German onshore wind development business continues to demonstrate its commitment to the renewable energy sector in Germany and reinforces its position as one of the key players in the country.

The global portfolio of Qualitas Energy in Spain, Germany, the UK, Italy, and Poland now holds more than 5 GW of operating and development energy assets, more than 3 GW of which are wind.

Qualitas Energy Deutschland GmbH is part of the Qualitas Energy Group, which is committed to driving the change towards a decarbonized economy and focused on the acquisition, financing, project development, construction, and operation of onshore wind turbines with a team of more than 160 employees at its offices in Berlin, Hamburg, Wiesbaden, and soon also in Stuttgart.

Qualitas Energy was advised by Dentons (fiscal, legal) and Augusta&Co (financial). DunoAir was advised by Greencap Partners (financial) and Ashurst (legal).

Source: Company Press Release