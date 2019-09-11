Quorum and PwC Canada are collaborating on digital transformation initiatives for the midstream sector of Canada’s oil and gas industry

Image: PwC Canada and Quorum Software to accelerate digital transformation for midstream companies. Photo: courtesy of PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay.

PwC Canada, a leader in providing advisory services, and Quorum Software, the leader in digital transformation for the oil and gas industry, today announced the signing of a Joint Business Agreement. Quorum and PwC Canada are collaborating on digital transformation initiatives for the midstream sector of Canada’s oil and gas industry. The new joint business agreement makes it possible for midstream oil and gas companies to drive efficiency with Quorum software solutions paired with PwC Technology Advisory services.

“The operating environment for midstream and energy infrastructure companies is changing rapidly,” said Jason Bergeron, Technology Advisory & Digital Energy Lead, PwC Canada. “Together with Quorum, we can enable Canadian energy companies to move to a proven digital infrastructure while reducing operational costs, eliminating manual processes and integrating various applications.”

Quorum’s midstream oil & gas software manages the operations behind more than 800 assets throughout North America. Quorum continues to advance the midstream sector with myQuorum, an open standards-based software integration platform that automates workflows across gathering, processing and transportation to connect people, processes and systems.

“Our industry is moving towards digitization to increase interoperability,” said Roy Queener, President of Quorum Canada. “Quorum Software is proven to fuel this digital transformation by automating, standardizing and integrating various parts of the business—all in the cloud. Combined with best-in-class advisory services from PwC, we can maximize the value of our customers’ investments in technology.”

Source: Company Press Release