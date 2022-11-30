The Company has engaged Apex Geoscience Ltd to complete a 2-week helicopter assisted mapping and sampling program to further investigate the potential of the Laforge claims

Location of the Company’s Laforge claims, Quebec, Canada. (Credit: Pure Resources Limited)

Pure Resources Limited (Pure or Company) is pleased to announce the Company has

secured 160 km2 of claims situated 65 km northeast of Patriot Battery Metals Inc. Corvette discovery, in the Superior Province, Quebec, Canada.

Pure’s prospectus dated 11 March 2022 and released to the ASX on 19 April 2022 (Prospectus) outlined the Company’s use of funds (Use of Funds). Under the Use of Funds, Pure has allocated $400,000 for project generative activities.

Pure Resources Ltd Executive Chairman, Patric Glovac, commented: “The recently approved Laforge claims are the result of the Company’s global review for future facing metal opportunities. The Laforge Greenstone Belt was of particular interest as it was recognised that the geology is analogous to lithium belts in Canada and globally.

I am extremely proud of the geological team to identify and secure these greenfield

claims covering part of the 70 km long Laforge Greenstone Belt that has structural and lithological analogies to the nearby La Grande Greenstone Belt, host to the Corvette

pegmatite discoveries.

We believe these claims, whilst greenfields are situated in the same geological province

and exhibit analogous rock types, structural setting and geophysical properties as observed at the Corvette Lithium Trend 65 km to the southwest.

This a genuine opportunity to discover a significant lithium deposit in a Tier-1 jurisdiction and we’re excited to kick-off exploration with aerial reconnaissance mapping and sampling to be undertaken in the coming weeks.”

The Company has engaged Apex Geoscience Ltd to complete a 2-week helicopter

assisted mapping and sampling program to further investigate the potential of the Laforge claims and aims to identify outcropping pegmatites which will be targeted in follow-up exploration programs. The mapping and sampling program will be undertaken in early December 2022.

Pure is also considering other opportunities to expand their tenement holding within the region.

