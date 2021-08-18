Construction and operation of the pilot plant are planned to occur at Pure Energy's Clayton Valley property located 40 miles southwest of Tonopah in Esmeralda County, Nevada

Pure Energy Minerals announces Clayton Valley Project receives federal approval for pilot plant construction and operation. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PE) (OTCQB: PEMIF) (“Pure Energy” or “the Company”) is pleased to report that Schlumberger has received approval from the Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) for a Plan of Operations covering construction and operation of a pilot plant at Pure Energy’s Clayton Valley, Nevada, lithium brine project (“Clayton Valley Project”). Schlumberger, Pure Energy’s partner and operator of the Clayton Valley Project, has also received permit approval for the associated reclamation plan from the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, Bureau of Mining Regulation and Reclamation (NDEP-BMRR).

Construction and operation of the pilot plant are planned to occur at Pure Energy’s Clayton Valley property located 40 miles southwest of Tonopah in Esmeralda County, Nevada, as approved by the BLM and Nevada authorities. In March 2021, Schlumberger New Energy announced its plans to develop a lithium extraction pilot plant at the Clayton Valley Project through its wholly owned subsidiary, NeoLith Energy (see Pure Energy news release of March 20, 2021).

The BLM approved the Plan of Operations after completion of the required engineering design, environmental studies and public comment period. Additional permit applications are in process with NDEP.

“Pure Energy is excited that this important step towards development of the Clayton Valley Project has been achieved,” stated Pure Energy director, Mary Little. “We look forward to advancing the Clayton Valley Project with Schlumberger New Energy.”

Source: Company Press Release