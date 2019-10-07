Black & Veatch will carry out design review, equipment inspections, and provide power and coal gasification subject matter expertise

Image: PT Borneo Alumina Indonesia appoints Black & Veatch to lead alumina refinery project. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel/Pixabay.

PT Borneo Alumina Indonesia has selected a Black & Veatch-led Project Management Consortium (PMC) to develop an alumina refinery processing facility in West Kalimantan, Indonesia.

The facility, the first of its kind in Indonesia, will feature a 1 million tonne per annum (MTPA) smelter-grade alumina refinery, a 2×40,000 Normal cubic meter per hour (Nm3/hr) coal gasification plant and a 3x25MW coal-fired power plant.

Black & Veatch will carry out design review, equipment inspections, and provide power and coal gasification subject matter expertise.

The process design scope of the refinery will be managed by Canada-based minerals industry engineering company Progesys. On the other hand, site construction engineers and inspectors will be provided by Indonesian construction management company Jaya CM.

The consortium will be responsible for evaluating engineering, procurement and construction bids and reviewing design engineering. It will also monitor major equipment supply and conduct factory acceptance tests as well as supervise site construction and commissioning.

Black & Veatch senior vice president for mining Jim Spenceley said: “Developing the downstream mineral processing industry will expand the Indonesian economy and create jobs.

“Black & Veatch is ready to leverage our global expertise across business units to support as PMC overseeing our client’s Chinese Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor to ensure that the client realizes the quality, safety and value they are seeking.”

Black & Veatch in Indonesia

Black & Veatch, through PT Bina Viktori Indonesia (PT BVI), provides engineering solutions to power sector clients in Indonesia.

The company claims to employ over 100 professionals in Jakarta, Indonesia. Presently, it is working as an EPC contractor for more than 4.5GW of conventional power generation projects in the country.

It has carried out nearly 100 power, water and oil and gas projects across 24 provinces throughout Indonesia since 1969. In the power sector, Black & Veatch contributed almost 15GW of installed capacity throughout the country.