Prysmian will realise new power transmission cable systems between Italy and Austria and in Southern Italy

Image: Prysmian secures two new projects with Terna to develop Italian grid. (Credit: Pixabay/Ashraf Chemban)

Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, has signed with Terna, through its subsidiary Terna Rete Italia S.p.A. and following public tender process, two important power cable systems agreements.

The first contract refers to a High Voltage Alternate Current 220 kV cable system covering the Italian route of the Italy-Austria cross- border interconnection, between the Glorenza and the Nauders substations, that should start operating by 2022 and worth € 40 million with and option for additional €10 million.

The second award, worth € 40 million (with an option for additional € 40 million) and related to the turn-key supply of 220 kV HVAC cable systems, is a frame agreement valid until 2022, aimed at supporting the needs of the power transmission systems in Southern Italy.

Both contracts include the design and installation engineering, the supply of cables – manufactured at the plant in Gron, France, the Group’s excellence centre for high and extra-high voltage cables – and accessories as well as the civil works and various possible optional supplies among which integrated combined PRY-CAM solutions for the permanent cable-links real-time monitoring.

“We are proud to support Terna’s important projects to upgrade Italy’s power grid, providing our full range of products, technologies and expertise developed over years of international experience”, stated Carlo Scarlata, CCO Italy, Prysmian Group.

Source: Company Press Release