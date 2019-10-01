The Group will provide experienced and qualified jointers, advanced equipment and tools for the Prysmian HVDC and HVAC cables operated by TenneT

Image: the projects included in the service agreement are BorWin2, BorWin3, DolWin3, SylWin1, HelWin1 and HelWin2. Photo: Courtesy of Prysmian Group.

Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, has achieved an important milestone in its PowerLink Cable Solutions strategy, which aims to provide comprehensive management solutions for submarine and land cable systems.

The Group has just been awarded a 3-year service level agreement by the Dutch-German grid operator TenneT for reactive maintenance operations for its HVAC and HVDC submarine and land assets.

“We are delighted to support TenneT in fulfilling its asset management strategy, designed to reduce to the minimum the cable downtime during the asset lifetime. This award confirms the Group’s leadership in HVAC and HVDC asset management solutions, proving its experience and expertise,” stated Raul Gil, VP Submarine Business Unit, Prysmian Group.

The Group will provide experienced and qualified jointers, advanced equipment and tools for the Prysmian HVDC and HVAC cables operated by TenneT, within a guaranteed time and at pre-agreed rates. Some of the projects included in the service agreement are BorWin2, BorWin3, DolWin3, SylWin1, HelWin1 and HelWin2. This service level agreement falls within the scope of the PowerLink Cable Solutions service, under which Prysmian delivers a comprehensive asset management solution for critical connections, including monitoring, periodical maintenance and repairs: a one-stop-shop solution approach enabling an unparalleled reduction in power cable downtime and total cost of ownership.

This agreement is the latest of a series of contracts awarded by TenneT, who have recently awarded Prysmian the DolWin5 grid connection project, supporting the growth of clean energy in Northern Europe.