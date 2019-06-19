The grid connection project would reinforce Prysmian’s role in providing infrastructure for clean energy growth in Northern Europe

Image: The turnkey connections for the project are expected to link the offshore converter platform DolWin epsilon. Photo courtesy of JacLou DL from Pixabay.

Italian electric power transmission systems manufacturer Prysmian Group has secured a major grid connection project from the Dutch-German grid operator TenneT, worth £125m, to connect multiple offshore wind farms to the German grid.

TenneT COO Tim Meyerjürgens said: “We recognize Prysmian as an experienced partner with whom we will be able to accomplish this important energy transition project successfully.”

Under the contract, Prysmian will supply, install and commission a High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) 320 kV XLPE-insulated submarine and land power cable connection, with a transmission capacity of 900MW.

In addition, the company would provide associated fibre optic cable system, involving a land route of 30km and a subsea route of 100km.

The turnkey connections for the project are expected to link the offshore converter platform DolWin epsilon, which is located approximately 100km offshore in the German North Sea, to the mainland Emden/Ost converter station.

Prysmian Group EVP projects Hakan Ozmen zsaid: “The Dolwin5 project continues our valued long relationship with the major TSO TenneT and demonstrates our ability to provide tailor-made submarine cable solutions for challenging projects, providing the offshore infrastructure needed to support the growth of clean energy in Northern Europe.”

Prysmian to produce submarine and land cables in Finland and France

The submarine and land cables are planned to be manufactured at Prysmian Group’s centres of technological and manufacturing excellence respectively located in Pikkala, Finland and Gron, France.

In addition, to perform offshore installation activities, the company intends to deploy Cable Enterprise, for deep water installation, and Ulisse, for shallow water activities. The project is expected to be completed in the middle of 2024.

Prysmian Group submarine business unit VP Raul Gil said: “This award validates the technologies developed by Prysmian, our key role in the advancement of HVDC cable solutions for power transmission and the effectiveness of our ‘one–stop–shop solution provider’ approach, where we offer strategic expertise and extended ability to execute complex and complete installation projects.”