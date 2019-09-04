Priority Power expands specialized electrical engineering and technical services resources

Image: EE Partners has been acquired by Priority Power Management. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel/Pixabay.

Priority Power Management, LLC (“Priority” or the “Company”), an independent energy management services and consulting firm headquartered in Midland, Texas, today announced the closing of the acquisition of EE Partners, Ltd. (“EEP”). Priority is backed by Ara Partners Group (“Ara Partners”), an industrial private equity firm that invests in companies with sustainable competitive advantages built upon greater resource efficiency.

EEP, headquartered in Midland, Texas, offers specialized electrical engineering and technical services. EEP will strengthen Priority’s electric infrastructure solutions including the development of private microgrids that deliver optionality to customers. Priority will also leverage and build upon EEP’s custom SCADA platform, further enhancing Priority’s asset management solutions, including monitoring the performance of high voltage substations and extensive distribution networks, with the goal of maintaining power quality, reducing outages, and reinforcing Priority’s commitment to safe and reliable power delivery to its customers.

“We have worked alongside EE Partners for many years serving many of the same customers,” said John Bick, Managing Principal at Priority. “EE Partners brings incremental technical resource additions to our team. Together with Charlie Adams and his team, I am confident we can further enhance our service offering to our joint existing customer base, as well as new prospective customers.”

Mr. Adams commented, “I am excited to join forces with Priority Power and pool together the resources of our organizations to add complementary services to our shared customers. I am proud of the EEP team and look forward to continuing their growth and development.”

Priority, which was founded in 2001, navigates over 1,300 clients through complex and evolving energy procurement and management situations by offering innovative power solutions, including energy supply & risk management, demand response, and infrastructure solutions. Ara Partners announced its investment in Priority in February 2019.

Source: Company Press Release