Primero awarded contract pertaining to the Western Range iron ore project in Western Australia. (Credit: Bishnu Sarangi from Pixabay)

Primero Group, a fully-owned subsidiary of Australian mining contractor NRW, has secured a contract of around A$54m ($35m) from Rio Tinto pertaining to the Western Range iron ore project in Australia.

The iron ore project is located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Under the terms of the contract, Primero will provide the design, supply, construction, and commissioning of the non-process infrastructure facilities on the Western Range mine site.

The scope of the contract includes the mobile equipment maintenance facility, refuelling facility, washdown facilities, primary crusher maintenance facility, wastewater treatment plant, and water infrastructure.

The contract is expected to run for about 12 months.

NRW managing director Jules Pemberton said: “This is an exciting opportunity as we continue to reinforce our long-term relationship with Rio Tinto through the delivery of worldclass, Non-Process Infrastructure, design and construction performed in-house by Primero Group.”

Located in Paraburdoo site, the Western Range iron ore project is being co-developed by Rio Tinto and China Baowu Steel Group (Baowu) with an investment of $2bn.

Rio Tinto and Baowu entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement in September 2022 with each holding stakes of 54% and 46%, respectively.

The Paraburdoo hub comprises three operating mines, namely Paraburdoo, Channar, and Eastern Range.

The Western Range project includes the construction of a primary crusher and an 18km conveyor system connecting it to the existing Paraburdoo processing plant.

With an estimated annual production capacity of 25 million tonnes of iron ore, the project is expected to achieve its first production in 2025.

Earlier this year, Civmec was awarded a contract worth more than A$330m ($215m) to construct a new run of mine (ROM) pad, primary crushing facility, and overland conveying circuit at the Western Range iron ore project.

Civmec is also expected to carry out modifications to the coarse ore stockpile (COS) as well as the downstream conveying system at the project.