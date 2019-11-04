The contract will include services like project management, review of EPC contractor’s design and monitoring the construction

Image: Pöyry to provide owner’s engineering services for wind farm in Vietnam. Photo: Courtesy of Steppinstars/Pixabay

BPP Vinh Chau Wind Power, a subsidiary of Banpu Power Public Company in Vietnam has selected Pöyry to provide owner’s engineer services for a 90MW wind farm located in Vinh Phuoc Ward, Vinh Tan Commune, Vinh Chau Town in Soc Trang Province.

Banpu Power Public Company, a Thai independent power producer, operates both thermal and renewable power businesses across Asia-Pacific.

The wind farm is being planned to be built in three phases, with 30MW each. The first phase of the wind farm is expected to begin next month with the start of detailed engineering design and site mobilisation will begin in the coming February.

Pöyry will provide a full scope of owner’s engineering services to implement the project, after supporting Banpu Power as a technical advisor in the feasibility study phase, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) bidding process and energy yield assessments for the project.

For the project, Pöyry will provide engineering services such as project management, reviewing of EPC contractor’s engineering design, along with monitoring of the wind farm construction and commissioning.

Furthermore, Pöyry’s services also cover the external 110kV transmission line and grid connection of the wind farm to the national grid operated by the Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN).

Power generated from the wind farm will be sold to EVN as per the country’s standard power purchase agreement for wind power projects.

Pöyry wind power business director Esa Holttinen said: “Until now, we have been involved in more than 1,100 MW of wind power projects in Vietnam, providing technical specialist services for site assessment, wind resource modelling, selecting of wind turbine suppliers and contractors, providing due diligences of wind farm projects and acting as owner’s engineer.

“For us, this project in Vietnam is an important milestone for our Vietnam renewable energy operations. We appreciate Banpu Group for their continuing confidence on us.”

Vietnam has 10GW of wind projects under development

At present, Vietnam is being touted as one of the most active market for wind projects in the South East Asia region, with nearly 10GW of wind power projects under development or construction in the country.

In April, the 260MW Hanuman wind farm in Thailand, owned by Energy Absolute (EA), to which Pöyry provided owner’s engineering services for the wind turbine installation and commissioning, had begun operations.

The Hanuman wind farm is composed of five sub-projects located in Chaiyaphum Province and is one of the biggest of its kind in the country.