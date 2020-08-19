The EMP approval represents the last formal regulatory step before the start of drilling at the project

Spheres of nickel made by the Mond process. (Credit: René Rausch/Wikipedia)

Power Metal Resources announced that Kalahari Key Mineral Exploration Company has secured environmental management plan (EMP) approval for Molopo Farms Complex (MFC) project in Botswana.

The project is targeting prospective massive nickel sulphide mineralisation in the country.

Kalahari Key has received written confirmation from the country’s Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA) regarding the EMP approval.

The EMP approval, which represents the last formal regulatory step before the start of drilling, involves planned drilling operations at the MFC project.

Currently, Kalahari Key is concluding the drilling plans at the MFC project and planning to begin work as soon as possible.

Power Metal Resources CEO Paul Johnson said: “The receipt of EMP approval is a major step forward for Kalahari Key and Power Metal.

“We have the funds reserved in a USD account to cover the cost of drilling and are working with Kalahari Key on finalising drill plans, with a view to mobilisation at the earliest opportunity.

“As part of the preparatory work Kalahari Key, and their geophysical consultants, have been completing the Audio Magneto-tellurics survey (“AMT Survey”) to further refine drill targets, which was announced recently.

“The AMT Survey is well advanced and the initial results in terms of target confirmation are positive.”

Power Metal to acquire 40% direct stake in the MFC project

Power Metal, which holds an 18.26% stake in Kalahari Key, has entered into earn-in to acquire a 40% direct interest in the MFC project by spending $500,000 on exploration.

Upon completion of the earn-in, the company will have a total economic interest of 50.96% in the project.