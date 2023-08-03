The Lysaghtstown plant in County Cork will have capacities of 131 megawatts, the Tullabeg plant in County Wexford will have a capacity of 83.9 megawatts, while the Painestown plant in County Meath and the Beaulieu plant in County Louth will have capacities of 9.3 and 6.6 megawatts respectively

Power Capital Renewable Energy selects Voltalia to build and maintain solar farms totalling 230MW. (Credit: Andreas Troll from Pixabay)

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, has been retained by Power Capital Renewable Energy, a leading independent power producer headquartered in Ireland, to build, operate and maintain four photovoltaic projects located in the south-east of the Republic of Ireland, with a total capacity of 230 megawatts.

The Lysaghtstown plant in County Cork will have capacities of 131 megawatts, the Tullabeg plant in County Wexford will have a capacity of 83.9 megawatts, while the Painestown plant in County Meath and the Beaulieu plant in County Louth will have capacities of 9.3 and 6.6 megawatts respectively.

The four projects are currently under construction. Once complete in 2023 for the smaller sites and in 2024 for the bigger sites, the photovoltaic plants will sell their electric power through long-term contracts within the tech sector.

Voltalia designs and builds the projects. After completion, Voltalia will operate and maintain the facilities on behalf of Power Capital for a period of 15 years.

Power Capital Renewable Energy, Voltalia and their contractors will employ up to 400 people onsite. These local teams are being supported by Voltalia’s offices in Portugal, where Voltalia has established a Global Solar Hub, supporting clients around the world. Voltalia’s expert team comprises of over 200 people in the fields of photovoltaic engineering, procurement, construction, production management, maintenance and distribution.

All four solar projects are owned by Power Capital Renewable Energy, a leading Irish independent power producer focusing entirely on renewable energy and battery storage.

“We are delighted to announce this latest construction and maintenance contract in Ireland, our largest. It is our third contract on the island after building and maintaining four other projects for other clients. Our leading position will allow us to serve well Power Capital and other existing and future clients in this market”, said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

“It is great to see the construction of this part of our portfolio of solar farms in Ireland progressing well. We look forward to working with the Voltalia team over the coming years. This portfolio of projects should make a significant contribution to Irelands energy transition and marks a milestone for both companies.” said Justin Brown-Peter Duff,Co-CEO of Power Capital.

Source: Company Press Release