PLN Indonesia Power’s Tambak Lorok power plant. (Credit: PLNIP)

Following the recent milestone of GE Vernova’s 100th HA gas turbine commissioning worldwide, GE Vernova has marked the beginning of commercial operations at PLN Indonesia Power (PLNIP)’s Tambak Lorok Combined Cycle Power Plant Block 3, a 780MW facility situated in Tanjung Mas, Central Java.

As Indonesia continues to experience rapid economic growth and population expansion, the country’s energy consumption, already the highest among Southeast Asian nations, is expected to increase substantially. The new Tambak Lorok plant, equipped with GE Vernova’s HA combined cycle technology, will supply enough electricity to meet the needs of approximately 5 million Indonesian households.

In support of Indonesia’s climate objectives and energy transition efforts, the government has committed to ceasing the commissioning of new coal power plants, with a goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2060 or sooner. As part of this initiative, Indonesia aims to retire all existing coal plants by 2040.

PLN Indonesia Power CEO Edwin Nugraha Putra said: “Tambak Lorok project represents a milestone for Indonesia, adding to the system a large-capacity plant that brings stability to the country’s electricity matrix.

“Tambak Lorok is in line with the national energy policy to lower emissions from the power sector. As more coal fired plants are retired, the need to add more reliable and flexible power that provides greater grid stability is essential. We trust GE Vernova, Marubeni Corporation and Hutama Karya, as the EPC, have delivered the highest standard of quality and safety in building this power plant that will provide reliable and more sustainable electricity to the Java grid.”

Tambak Lorok is powered by GE Vernova’s cutting-edge equipment, including a 9HA.02 gas turbine, a STF-D650 steam turbine, and GE Vernova’s Once Through (OT) HRSG, along with balance of plant equipment.

Beyond supplying the core power plant components in a turnkey combined cycle configuration, GE Vernova has been contracted to deliver a comprehensive solution. This includes a 15-year service agreement that covers all aspects of the project’s lifecycle, as well as training and maintenance management to enhance operational performance and improve the reliability of the Tambak Lorok plant. The training programme aims to support skills development and knowledge transfer, boosting the capabilities of PLN IP’s operations team.

Leveraging GE Vernova’s H-class leading technology, the plant is designed to have a reduced environmental impact, producing up to 60% fewer emissions compared to other plants of similar size that are powered by diesel, coal, and other fossil fuels.

Additionally, to further promote decarbonisation using gas power, the H-Class gas turbine portfolio is currently capable of burning up to 50% hydrogen by volume when blended with natural gas, with a future roadmap targeting 100% hydrogen capability.