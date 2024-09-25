Plibersek approves huge expansions to coal mines. (Credit: Lukáš Jančička from Pixabay)

The Albanese government has given the greenlight to three massive coal mine expansions in NSW that will operate as far into the future as 2066 and fuel over a billion tonnes of carbon emissions. This is more than three times Australia’s current total annual emissions.

Two of these mines, Narrabri and Mount Pleasant, were the subject of an epic, but ultimately unsuccessful, legal bid from a small community group, the Environment Council of Central Queensland (ECoCeQ). In a series of landmark court cases known as the Living Wonders, ECoCeQ tried to make Minister Plibersek act on the lasting climate damage these coal mine projects would cause.

The approvals come as the Labor government’s “Nature Positive” legislation remains stalled in the Senate, after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ruled out reforming Australia’s environment laws so the climate impacts of new fossil fuel projects would be considered as part of the approval process.

Mount Pleasant will become the biggest coal mine in Australia, three times larger than the Adani coal mine approved by the Morrison Government.

Christine Carlisle, Environment Council of Central Queensland (ECoCeQ) President, says:

“We are utterly devastated at the news that Minister Plibersek has approved these mines, ignoring their climate impacts.We fought so hard to avoid this.”

“Minister Plibersek chose to stand in court beside mining companies and defend her refusal to act for our climate. We wanted her to be the Environment Minister but it seems she is the Minister for Mining Companies.”

“It’s abhorrent the Albanese government has chosen to approve three massive coal mines that will dig and burn coal until 2066 when the science is clear: this is supercharging climate breakdown.”

“This is a betrayal of our environment. A betrayal of our children. A betrayal of all that we hold dear.”

Retta Berryman, Environmental Justice Australia senior specialist lawyer says:

“In approving these three massive coal mines, the Albanese government has refused to recognise their climate harms to thousands of animals, plants and places. In light of the stalled law reform process, the government appears to have has no plan whatsoever to take any steps to prevent that harm.”

“These coal mine approvals are huge setback that our client fought valiantly to protect against.”

LIVING WONDERS

The Environment Council of Central Queensland (ECoCeQ), represented by lawyers from Environmental Justice Australia, argued before the full Federal Court that the Environment Minister was legally required to protect Australia’s unique environment – including koalas, the AustralianAlps and the Great Barrier Reef – from the climate harm in the landmark Living Wonders climate cases.

The three mines granted extension approvals today are Whitehaven Coal’s Narrabri Underground Mine Stage 3 Extension Project, Mach Energy’s Mount Pleasant project and Glencore and Yancoal’s Ashton-Ravensworth Underground extension. Ashton was not part of the Living Wonders case.