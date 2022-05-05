Nevada Lithium is also pleased to announce that Iconic, as operator of the initial joint venture work program, has initiated the 2022 exploration program at Bonnie Claire

Lithium ingots with a thin layer of black nitride tarnish. (Credit: Dnn87/Wikipedia)

Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (CSE: NVLH) (OTCQB: NVLHF) (FSE: 87K) (“Nevada Lithium” or the “Company”) and its 50% partner in Bonnie Claire, Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTC: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB) (“Iconic”) are pleased to announce that the Plan of Operation (“PoO” or “Plan”) request on the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project (the “Project” or “Property”), has been declared complete and accepted by the Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) to advance to the next step of the review process.

Nevada Lithium CEO, Stephen Rentschler, comments: “We are pleased that no significant environmental issues have been found at Bonnie Claire and are excited to continue the advancement of one of the largest lithium deposits in North America. We are proactively working with our 50% partner, Iconic, to anticipate and satisfy the requirements of the regulatory bodies overseeing the Project’s permitting. We firmly believe that Bonnie Claire is one of the most attractive global lithium assets remaining in junior developers’ hands.”

BLM resource specialists have reviewed all the baseline environmental studies for the PoO and have deemed them acceptable. No significant environmental issues were found in the baseline reports. Therefore, BLM considers the Plan ready for analysis under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The BLM has determined that the level of environmental review required for this Plan is an Environmental Assessment (EA), as was anticipated by the Company. The PoO will be formally granted upon completion of the EA and a public commentary period.

