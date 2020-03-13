The PivotBuoy Project aims to validate the benefits of the 'PivotBuoy' system, an advanced system for cost-effective and reliable mooring, connection, installation & operation of floating wind

Image: PivotBuoy design to be tested at PLOCAN using a Vestas V29 turbine. (Credit: X1 Wind.)

The PivotBuoy project Detailed Resign review (DDR) meeting was held at X1 Wind offices in Barcelona on the 4th and 5th of March 2020, and the design of the PivotBuoy system has been completed and is now ready for manufacturing at DEGIMA facilities in Santander.

The PivotBuoy Project aims to validate the benefits of the “PivotBuoy” system, An Advanced System for Cost-effective and Reliable Mooring, Connection, Installation & Operation of Floating Wind. This will be done by testing a part-scale platform with a Vestas V29 turbine adapted in a downwind configuration and grid connected to PLOCAN test site in the Canary Islands.

The meeting brought together experts from the consortium partners to review the detailed design of the PivotBuoy system. This meeting represented a critical stage gate to formally approve the detailed design and advance to the manufacturing phase. The design phase has been completed after 10 months of intense design work, which benefited from a strong interaction of the consortium partners and brings together different project work packages: WP2 (design) WP3 (manufacturing), WP4 (assembly, installation & testing), WP5 (simulation) and WP6 (reliability).

The project has now entered the manufacturing phase prior to assembly and installation which is planned for Autumn 2020.

