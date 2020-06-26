TechnipFMC completed the gas sales pipeline and the main deepwater installations of the subsea production systems

Pipe laying works concluded at Karish development. (Credit: Energean plc)

UK-based oil and gas firm Energean has announced the completion of pipe laying works and subsea systems installation at its Karish and Tanin gas development located in the Levant Basin of the Mediterranean Sea, offshore Israel.

The gas sales pipeline and the main deepwater installations of the subsea production systems have been completed by Energean’s partner, TechnipFMC.

Energean expects the full pipeline installation, including a significant Tie In Manifold structure and the pre-commissioning programme to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Karish EPCIC project director Vincent Reboul Salze said: “We are very satisfied with the current installation performance on the subsea scope until now. The East Med in spring has proven to be a favorable environment and the pipelay performance has been remarkable on all aspects.”

Additionally, the installation of the production manifold and subsea isolation valve foundations and structures has been completed by the construction support vessel, Normand Cutter.

Energean noted that the installation of the three sets of risers designed to connect the three producing wells to the Karish and Tanin floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel and then to the Gas Sales Pipeline will start in 4Q 2020.

Karish Development project is now 80% complete

The Karish Development project, which is now 80% complete, involves drilling of three wells. It is estimated to cost $1.3-1.5bn.

The gas fields are estimated to have 2.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and 41 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) of light hydrocarbon liquids, totalling 531 mmboe of 2C resources.

Energean Oil & Gas has secured Israeli government approval for the development of the Karish and Tanin fields in 2017.