All permits are in place, start-up meeting is completed and data acquisition on the large Petrobras 4D contract is about to start.

The Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) has now issued the final permit for the large 4D survey over the Barracuda Caratinga fields and the survey is about to start.

PGS announced the 4D contract award in December 2022 and original project start-up was June/July last year. To optimize vessel resources during the 2023 summer season, the Ramform Victory was reactivated and earmarked for this project. While permitting was pending she undertook a series of attractive MultiClient programs.

The Ramform Victory has completed final preparations and is on her way from Rio de Janeiro to Campos, to start data acquisition for Petrobras in early June.

The contract has a duration of approximately eight months and will be completed in 2025. In September, the Ramform Victory will be joined by the PGS Apollo, as a source vessel, to complete the more complex areas of the survey.

“The Operations and Sales & Services organizations of PGS have been working relentlessly to plan and optimize this project and as with previous large and complex 4D projects in Brazil the team is ready to deliver according to the plan in Barracuda Caratinga. We are happy to see Ramform Victory begin mobilization,” says Adrian Burke, Vice President Brazil in PGS.

“We are very pleased that all permits are obtained and that we are about to start on the large Petrobras 4D contract. PGS has acquired multiple 4D surveys offshore Brazil and gained significant operational experience in the region. We appreciate Petrobras’ recognition of our Ramform vessel acquisition platform in combination with our GeoStreamer technology, which are well suited for large, high-quality 4D acquisition programs,” says Rune Olav Pedersen, President & CEO of PGS.

Source: Company Press Release