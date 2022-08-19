The 900km-long natural gas pipeline will supply gas from the Norwegian gas system in the North Sea to Poland through Denmark

Poland’s PGNiG is reportedly planning to import additional gas from Norway as part of its efforts to diversify procurement after Russia suspended supplies.

The Polish oil and gas company is currently in discussions to source more gas from Norway, Reuters reported quoting PGNiG chief financial officer Przemyslaw Waclawski.

The extra supplies will be made through the Baltic Pipe, which is slated to commence operations in October.

The 900km-long natural gas pipeline will supply gas from the Norwegian gas system in the North Sea to Poland through Denmark.

Notably, Moscow suspended supplies to Poland in April after the latter refused to make payments in Russian roubles.

Responding to a question on gas volumes contracted for next year, Waclawski was quoted by the news agency as saying: “We are in advanced talks with several entities on the Norwegian Shelf.”

PGNiG supplies natural gas to the polish industry at market price.

The company generated revenue of PLN 78.37bn ($16.67bn) in the first six months to 30 June 2022. The figure represents a growth 214% year on year.

Net profit was PLN4.8bn in the first half of 2022, up 99% compared to same period last year.

PGNiG Management Board president Iwona Waksmundzka-Olejniczak said: “Thanks to diversified business and revenue streams, the PGNiG Group is able to generate solid financial results despite the unprecedented situation on the natural gas market in Europe.

“The key growth engine is our upstream business, led by record prices of commodities and a significant rise in gas production on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.”