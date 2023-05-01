The new projects, which represent the largest single procurement of standalone energy storage by a US utility outside California, include the 200MWAC Seaside facility, located in North Portland, and the 200MWAC Troutdale facility located at a key substation in Troutdale

Madero & Ignacio battery energy storage facility in Texas. (Credit: PRNewswire/Portland General Company)

US-based public utility Portland General Electric (PGE) has procured 400MWAC of new battery storage projects to be located at substations close to electrical demand in Oregon, US.

PGE said that the new projects will support Oregon’s clean energy transition and represent the largest single procurement of standalone energy storage by a US utility outside California.

The projects include the 200MWAC Seaside facility, located in North Portland, and the 200MWAC Troutdale facility located at a key substation in Troutdale. Both projects are being developed by Eolian.

The Seaside facility, which will be owned and operated by PGE and delivered by Eolian, is expected to commence operations by mid-2025.

The Troutdale facility will be owned and operated by NextEra Energy Resources and is expected to begin service by the end of 2024.

PGE intends to purchase the output from a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources through a 20-year Storage Capacity Agreement.

PGE CEO and president Maria Pope said: “Battery storage is an important component of the clean energy economy. These new, Oregon-based projects are a significant addition to our wind, solar and hydro resources, providing grid reliability, resiliency and flexibility while helping us manage costs.”

Eolian energy storage director Eric Stoutenburg said: “PGE’s ground-breaking energy storage acquisition will utilise proven technology to improve grid reliability while accelerating the integration of increasing volumes of renewable energy with the flexible capacity provided by these systems.”

The 400MWAC battery storage projects will feature four-hour duration lithium-ion battery storage to provide adequate electricity to power about 260,000 homes for four hours.

According to PGE, the new battery storage projects will address several grid challenges, provide flexibility to its grid operators, meet changing conditions, and help manage costs.

During extreme weather events or times of high demand, the stored energy can be deployed to customers within seconds, reducing dependence on energy markets and fossil fuel generation.

Through the new battery energy storage facilities, PGE aims to optimise renewable power in its portfolio and deliver electricity even when solar and wind power sources fail.

Furthermore, the energy company said that the new projects will create family wage jobs, generate tax revenue, and support the local economy in Oregon.

NextEra Energy Resources CEO and president Rebecca Kujawa said: “PGE is truly taking the lead in providing a clean energy future for the residents of Oregon and we are pleased to continue to work with them to help them achieve their decarbonization goals.

“The Troutdale battery storage project, in addition to the Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facilities, the first utility-scale energy facilities in North America to co-locate wind, solar and battery storage, really demonstrate the tremendous results that great collaboration can achieve.”