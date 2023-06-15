To be developed in the Southern part of the Baltic Sea, about 40km off the Polish coast, the Baltica 2 offshore wind project is expected to generate sufficient clean energy to power the electricity consumption of nearly 2.4 million Polish households

Consortium selected to deliver offshore substations of the Baltica 2 offshore wind farm. (Credit: andreas160578 from Pixabay)

Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE Group) and Ørsted have signed an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract with a consortium to deliver four offshore substations for the 1.5GW Baltica 2 offshore wind farm in Poland.

The consortium involves Semco Maritime and PTSC Mechanical & Construction and is supported by primary sub-contractors ISC Consulting Engineers and Hyundai Electric.

Under the terms of the contract, the consortium will design, engineer, procure, construct, and commission four 375MW offshore substations that will be built at PTSC Mechanical & Construction’s yard in Vungtau, a port city in southern Vietnam.

Besides, Semco Maritime will design, procure, and install high and medium voltage, SCADA and auxiliary systems with support from ISC Consulting Engineers and Hyundai Electric.

The period for the contract will be from 2023 to 2026.

Ørsted offshore Poland managing director Agata Staniewska-Bolesta said: “We are pleased to entrust the consortium SEMCO Maritime and PTSC Mechanical & Construction with the design, manufacturing and commissioning of power stations for the first stage of the Baltica Offshore Wind Farm.”

The Polish offshore wind farm is scheduled to be commissioned by 2027.

Ørsted and PGE agreed to form a 50/50 joint venture (JV) for the development of the Baltica 2 and 3 projects in February 2021.

Both offshore wind projects are expected to deliver clean energy to Polish households by 2030.

The Baltica 3 offshore wind farm will have a total capacity of 1GW and is projected to be commissioned by the end of 2029.

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna management board president Wojciech Dąbrowski said: “Our goal is to build new, green generation capacities in the Baltic Sea with a planned total of 2.5 GW by 2030 which is of great importance for strengthening Poland’s energy security.”