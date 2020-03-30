PetrolValves – a leading flow control solution provider to the oil and gas industry – has recently completed the inspection of its Triple Offset valves production for a major international customer at its manufacturing plant in Piacenza, Italy, using Lloyd’s Register’s newly launched Remote App technology, LR Remote.

LR Remote is customer operated and allows companies to conduct assessments and inspections remotely by recording and streaming audio, video, documents and images via a secure communication link to LR technical experts who guide the user through the process. It also enables key stakeholders within an organisation or supply chain to co-witness and interact with inspections and audits.

David Dinelli Raimander, Quality Assurance Manager at PetrolValves said: “With the challenges presented by the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, it wasn’t possible for an external inspector to access the plant, so we decided to use remote inspection services. With LR directing us through the process, we recorded the inspection on-site in the morning, with our Italian inspection team witnessing remotely.

“We found the biggest advantages were that multiple sites could connect easily with LR which improved efficiency. The inspection itself was easy to carry out. Due to the mobile technology, it was less intrusive. You can see where someone is streaming from as the technology shows their specific coordinates. It’s the first time we have used remote inspection technology and we were delighted with the results. We’ll definitely be using it again.”

Luigi Rindone, Senior Consultant for LR Inspection Services, South Europe added: “Real-time co-witnessed or customer operated inspections and assessments can deliver immediate transparency to a company’s operations worldwide. You can quickly adjust the scope to deep dive into any operational issues and manage the risk of sending workers to hazardous sites and locations. These are incredibly difficult times for many businesses and if LR can help in any small way through our remote inspection capabilities, then that is a huge plus for me.”