Petrofac to support Carnarvon's Buffalo redevelopment. (Credit: Anita starzycka from Pixabay)

Petrofac’s Engineering and Production Services (EPS) division has further strengthened its global Well Engineering portfolio following the award of a drilling management services contract with Carnarvon Petroleum.

The agreement supports Carnarvon’s Buffalo redevelopment, offshore East Timor in the Timor Sea, and includes planning, detailed well design, drilling execution and all associated procurement. The scope, which will be managed via Petrofac’s Well Engineering group in Perth, Australia, follows a competitive tender process.

Nick Shorten, Managing Director of Petrofac EPS (West) commented: “Globally our Well Engineering experts have drilled over 400 wells for 100 operators. We very much look forward to deploying that experience in support of Carnarvon’s exciting advancement in East Timor.

“Building our Well Engineering business is a key tenet of our stated strategy to position EPS for growth and this award follows in quick succession a number of wins for our team in Australia.”

Carnarvon Managing Director and CEO, Adrian Cook, said: “Petrofac is an established and highly experienced global energy services provider and is well suited to ensure the success in the Buffalo project. They have already made encouraging progress in assessing our well plans, reviewing drilling rig alternatives and assessing the necessary long lead items for drilling. We look forward to an exciting year”.

Source: Company Press Release