Petrofac has secured a facilities management contract for the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel operating in the Espoir Ivoirien field, offshore the Côte d’Ivoire.

The Jersey-based oilfield services company received the contract from the UK-based natural gas exploration and production company CNR International (CNRI).

Last month, CNR International purchased the FPSO from Norwegian FPSO vessels company BW Offshore for a total consideration of $20m.

As part of the transaction, BW Offshore will transfer around 110 people, who are currently working for the FPSO, including those onshore and onboard the vessel, to Petrofac.

Petrofac said that the initial three-year contract will enable its asset solutions business to provide integrated services for the FPSO, managed from its technical hub in Aberdeen.

The contract builds on its existing relationship with CNRI, which provides operations and maintenance services in the UKCS, said the oilfield services company.

Petrofac asset solutions business chief operating officer Nick Shorten said: “I’m delighted that we are continuing to grow our presence in Africa with this latest contract from CNRI.

“We bring our considerable global FPSO experience to the Ivory Coast, adding to our portfolio of service contracts in Africa.

“Petrofac is expanding across the continent, providing local jobs, developing local skills and collaborating with local partners.

“We look forward to deploying our expertise and working collaboratively with CNRI and our new employees to effect a safe and seamless transition through to the operation of the asset.”

Last month, Petrofac signed a $1.5bn EPC contract with Sonatrach’s subsidiary STEP Polymers for the design and build of a petrochemical complex in Algeria.

Later that month, the company has been awarded an extension to its integrated services contract with NEO Energy, to deliver the UKCS-based FPSO vessel, Global Producer III (GPIII).

Recently, ADNOC’s subsidiary ADNOC Gas Processing selected Petrofac for a new engineering, procurement and construction project at its Habshan Complex.