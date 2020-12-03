The development of ‘WorkfloPlus Oil and Gas’ will further optimise the efficiencies that Petrofac has gained from digitalising maintenance and inspection activity

Petrofac partners with Intoware. (Credit: Petrofac Limited/ Simon Price/Firstpix)

Petrofac has signed a three-year partnership with Intoware, the leading provider of workflow automation software for mobile applications, to develop and deploy workflow automation software that is specifically tailored to the requirements of the oil and gas industry.

The development of ‘WorkfloPlus Oil and Gas’ will further optimise the efficiencies that Petrofac has gained from digitalising maintenance and inspection activity for its clients. The software has been designed to automatically generate digital workflows, schedules and reports for users, eliminating the traditional manual and time-consuming preparation required.

The exclusive partnership is part of Petrofac’s strategy to drive best-in-class delivery for its clients through digital technologies. WorkfloPlus Oil and Gas is one of several initiatives in development and deployment across the organisation and was quickly proven to achieve significant and sustainable value and cost savings, as well as performance driven improvement.

Combining the use of Digital Twin and Connected Worker technology alongside WorkfloPlus Oil and Gas, Petrofac has digitalised more than 1,500 North Sea inspections to drive up to a 200% increase in offshore productivity. The bespoke tool converts existing paper-based and human process into easy to follow, step-by-step digital work instructions that are accessible through desktop, mobile and wearable computing devices. It also seamlessly integrates with Computer Maintenance Management Systems so it can be utilised across all sectors, not just oil and gas, to drive efficiency gains.

Steve Johnson, Vice President of Digital for Petrofac’s Engineering and Production Services business, commented:

By bringing together our operations and engineering know-how with WorkfloPlus Oil and Gas, we’re demonstrating our ability to unlock significant value for our clients and the industry as a whole. The tool empowers teams to work faster and more efficiently, ultimately saving asset owners time and money without comprising safety.

Keith Tilley, CEO, Intoware, added:

We are very excited to be working with Petrofac by combining the best of WorkfloPlus with the expertise that the company has in operations and engineering. Our joint development programme has been underway for many months and having been extensively tested and refined, it is very clear to see the long-term benefits of these real results now being achieved. Designed for the industrial mobile workforce, our joint solution and partnership will deliver significant benefits in productivity for the connected worker, plus enhanced audit reports and savings for the business.

Source: Company Press Release