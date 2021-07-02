The award builds on Petrofac’s existing Integrated Services Contract with the Operator

Petrofac grows support for Ithaca Energy. (Credit: Petrofac Limited.)

Petrofac, the leading international service provider to the energy industry, has been awarded a two-and-a-half-year brownfield project with Ithaca Energy, valued in the region of US$17million.

Selected through competitive tender to deliver stage two of Ithaca Energy’s Captain Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) project in the UK’s central North Sea, Petrofac will be responsible for fabricating, constructing and commissioning the topsides development, bringing to life Ithaca’s strategy to maximise economic recovery.

The award builds on Petrofac’s existing Integrated Services Contract with the Operator, and the recent successful delivery of the Vorlich and FPF1 Oil Export projects.

Securing more than 40 Petrofac roles, on and offshore, as well as specialist fabrication expertise, the contract supports job security across the UK’s supply chain.

Commenting, Petrofac Chief Operating Officer, Nick Shorten said:

This award is an excellent example of our long-standing collaboration with Ithaca Energy. As incumbent Integrated Services Contractor, Petrofac is in a unique position to maximise productivity across both the project and ongoing operations on Captain. In mature basins, the incremental efficiencies and reduction of interfaces achieved through integrated delivery, drive huge value as our clients seek to extend field life.

Petrofac has supported Ithaca Energy’s FPF1 asset since 2011, and its Alba, Captain and Erskine assets since 2014. In 2020 it was awarded a new five-year Integrated Services Contract for operations, maintenance, engineering, construction, and onshore and offshore technical support across Ithaca’s entire North Sea operated asset base.

Source: Company Press Release