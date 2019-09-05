The contract includes engineering support services for brownfield modifications and projects across Repsol Sinopec Resources UK’s operated assets and terminal at Flotta

Image: Petrofac will provide engineering support services under the contract. Photo courtesy of Petrofac Limited.

Petrofac has been awarded a major contract extension in support of Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited’s North Sea operations.

Petrofac will provide engineering support services as a tier 1 contractor for brownfield modifications and projects across Repsol Sinopec Resources UK’s operated assets and terminal at Flotta.

Nick Shorten, Managing Director for Petrofac Engineering and Production Services West, said: “We are delighted that Repsol Sinopec Resources UK has exercised its option to extend our contract. This renewal is testament to our team’s performance and the value it has added to our client’s ongoing transformation. We very much look forward to building on this track record by continuing to safely and effectively execute capital projects on behalf of Repsol Sinopec Resources UK.”

Source: Company Press Release